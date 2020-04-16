‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Gets Apology From Reality Steve As They Dissect Fake Cheating Texts

Jenna Cooper has cleared the air with blogger Reality Steve. The Bachelor In Paradise star was a guest on the spoiler king’s podcast where they hashed out her alleged “cheating scandal,” and she got an apology from him, to boot.
In 2018, Jenna made headlines after Reality Steve posted bombshell information about leaked text messages that made it appear that Jenna had cheated on her then-fiance, fellow Paradise star Jordan Kimball, with a “sugar daddy.” Jenna and Jordan suddenly split as the incriminating text screenshots surfaced just as their season of Bachelor in Paradise ended.
After Reality Steve broke the news about the texts, Jordan spoke on his Reality Steve Podcast to state that he was sure Jenna had written the texts. But Jenna repeatedly denied that the texts were real and even claimed she had “forensic” iCloud evidence that would prove her innocence. She later accused Jordan of fabricating the fake texts and sending them to The Bachelor blogger.
In the new interview with Reality Steve, Jenna admitted that her first thought was never that Jordan was behind the scheme.
“My only issue with him was him throwing me under the bus and not being on my side,” Jenna said, per Life & Style.
Jenna added that some pieces of the fake texts looked like parts of messages she had sent to another ex-boyfriend. The model and The Bachelor blogger both feel that “multiple people” were involved in the scam, with Reality Steve adding that he thinks some “sick people had it out” for Jenna and Jordan as a couple and wanted to sabotage their relationship.
Reality Steve then shocked everyone as he issued a formal apology to Jenna nearly two years after his bombshell report blew up her relationship. The blogger also posted a link to his interview to Twitter to reveal there was a lot to the story that he didn’t know when he first reported it.
“You probably never thought this podcast would ever happen,’ Steve wrote. “Neither did I. But it did. … A lot to the story that you didn’t know, nor did I, until recently.”
This has been a long time coming. For anyone who doesn’t recognize this dress, this day, this devastation…September 11th 2018 was supposed to be the day where I happily announced my engagement during the Bachelor in Paradise finale show. Instead, I was very publicly accused of cheating with a “sugar daddy.” 3 poorly crafted fake text screenshots were posted all over online, and my fiancé went on an interview rampage claiming it was all true and dumped me on Instagram. I denied it from the very beginning, but no one would listen, and I didn’t have much support from people that I thought I could trust. That huge smile on my face was wiped off for months. I was extremely sad and confused why anyone would want to make this up about me, and wondering what I ever did to deserve the bullying and threats I received. I was told by the network to stay quiet because of my contract, and later came to them with the proof my attorneys and I found, but they wouldn’t help stop the attacks and lies. Looking back, I wish I would have spoken up sooner, and could have shared with you what was going on. After I proved the texts never came from my phone, the story gets more interesting as I later found proof of two different women (that I’ve never even met), who were involved in helping create this whole scandal. I spoke with Reality Steve, and we exchanged information and put the pieces together to prove how this smear campaign was created. I am glad I finally reached out to him to clear this up, and thankful that he retracted the story, deleted everything, and apologized. I know many of you have been patiently waiting to find out the real story of what happened..So we recorded a podcast with more details which is up right now if you’d like to listen. I did this for all of you who have supported me, my family, and especially my daughter. I want to teach her how important it is to stand up for yourself no matter who might come against you, to stay true to your morals and who you are, and that God knows your heart and will always protect you. So happy to clear my name and move on from all of this!❤️ #Vindicated #BachelorInParadise #AndThatsTheTea
Jenna, who is expecting her first baby in June with her new love, businessman Karl Hudson, later took to Instagram to say she wanted to speak out sooner to properly clear her name, but that her network contract prevented her from doing so. The blond beauty revealed she found proof that two women that she had never met were involved in helping to create the scandal, and that after she reached out to Reality Steve they compared notes and were able to determine that it was a smear campaign.
Jenna also thanked Reality Steve for retracting the story, deleting everything related to the scandal, and apologizing to her.