‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Admits Charli Burnett Is Not Her Favorite, Claims She Shows No Emotion

Kristen Doute isn't a fan of Charli Burnett's position on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Kristen Doute took aim at Charli Burnett during an appearance on Scheana Marie’s podcast, Scheananigans, days ago.

Months after Burnett was added to the Vanderpump Rules cast, along with four others, including Max Boyens, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, and Brett Caprioni, Doute admitted that Burnett was far from her favorite newbie and said that she didn’t have time for her lack of depth on the show.

After explaining to her co-star that Burnett had it easy when she was added to a show that Doute and her co-stars had spent eight seasons building as a success, Doute said she’d like to see Burnett put in some work and showcase her real life on the show.

“Let’s see her shed some blood, sweat and tears and see how she feels,” Doute suggested.

According to Doute, she doesn’t know anything about Burnett aside from her last name “because she doesn’t show any emotion.” Meanwhile, Doute has established a true friendship with Dayna Kathan and enjoys Max Boyens because she believes they both have been honest and real throughout their time on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Doute didn’t have any negative things to say about Kathan and Boyens but noted that the other newbies of the series seemed to be trying to copy things she and the original members of the show have done during the series’ first seven seasons. She then said that when it comes to what she’s seen from Burnett thus far on Season 8, she finds her antics to be a “joke.”

“I don’t know anything about [the new cast] except trying to be some version of who we all were for the past seven seasons. What I’ve seen being around [Burnett] looks like a joke to me and I’m very protective over this show and our cast,” she stated.

Doute also added that she is very picky about who is brought into their Vanderpump Rules circle.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Burnett also came under fire earlier this year on Instagram after proclaiming on an early episode of Vanderpump Rules that she had never eaten pasta and believed the food was making people fat.

Following the episode, Jax Taylor shared her comment with his fans and followers on Instagram and made it clear that he didn’t believe Burnett had truly never tried the food. Then, as Comments by Bravo on Instagram revealed, Lala Kent weighed in on the situation and blasted Burnett as a “f*cking moron.”