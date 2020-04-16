Pamela Anderson Showcases Her Cleavage In A Plunging Dress

Pamela Anderson sizzled in her latest Instagram photo, which she shared on her Instagram story on Thursday, April 16. The Playboy model posed in a silky dress that showcased her assets.

Pamela posed against floral wallpaper in the sexy shot, which, like the rest of her Instagram aesthetic, was a black-and-white photo. She wore a halter-esque, satin gown that featured a large turtleneck that covered her neck. The frock boasted a deep, plunging cutout below the collar, the fabric criss-crossing over her midriff. The low-cut neckline stopped below her chest and flaunted her ample cleavage and curvaceous bust. A bejeweled, heart-shaped bauble with a gem in the middle was clipped onto the garment.

Fans could also see the actress’ bare hips in the sultry image, as the dress was also cut out on the sides. Her hourglass figure was on full display, as were her toned, sculpted arms and a peek at her taut midriff. Pamela tucked one hand into the gown, her thumb hooking across the fabric. As she bent that arm at the elbow, she raised her other arm to her head, mussing up her iconic platinum ringlets. Multiple pieces of her flaxen hair curled around her wrist.

The rest of her locks were done in a messy updo, a tangled bun peeking out from behind the crown of her head. Tresses tumbled down from the style, tumbling down her back. Stray bangs fell down to her chin and framed her face. Curls cascaded down one shoulder.

Pamela looked off to the side in the picture. She appeared to be in the midst of laughing, as she flashed a huge, toothy grin for the camera, showing off her pearly white teeth.

Her famously thin eyebrows arched high over her eyes, which were rimmed with kohl liner. Her thick lashes fanned outwards, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her plump pout was painted with lipstick.

Her nails were square-shaped and were lacquered with a dark hue, which served as a contrast against the light-colored dress.

The Instagram photo was relatively tame compared to some of the other images on Pamela’s account. As The Inquisitr has reported, she recently shared an undated photo of herself wearing nothing but a towel. Prior to that picture, she posted a NSFW throwback snapshot that featured her fully nude and straddling a male model. That sexy image racked up over 71,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her 1 million followers.