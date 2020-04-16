Rapper Eve Wears Turban & Pajamas While Working On ‘The Talk’ From Home

The rapper Eve is currently a panelist on the CBS daytime show The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. She took to Instagram to share a new selfie of herself in the outfit she wore while filming with her other panelists. Normally, the show takes place in Los Angeles, California. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world, they have had to film in their own homes separately.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a relatively low-cut pajama top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her signature paw tattoo on her chest. Eve opted for another layer and wore a white cover-up over the top. She sported her dark long hair down for the occasion and wrapped her head up in a gold turban which made her look regal. Eve applied a glossy lip and appeared to have a fairly natural makeup look. The “Who’s That Girl” chart-topper accessorized herself with a thin necklace.

In the photo, Eve took a selfie in front of a mantelpiece with a large crystal stone placed on top and a circular mirror hung on the wall. She looked at the camera lens with a soft expression and was captured fairly close-up in a landscape shot.

For her caption, the “Gangsta Lovin'” songstress told fans she was working from home and expressed that she believes there is nothing better than a “good” turban and pajama day.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2 million followers.

“You better come through with the fresh face,” one user wrote.

“Yassss Eve you rocking that turban sis,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Still the best female rapper alive,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on The Talk’s official Instagram account, her other panelists also wore their pajamas at home in honor of “National Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day.”

The “Satisfaction” entertainer is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eve wore a low-cut black jumpsuit while doing making an appearance on BBC Radio 1. She accessorized herself with two necklaces — one that was thin and gold and another that was long and beaded — and a black belt which she wrapped around the item of clothing. Eve put on a black hat and pulled her hair up.