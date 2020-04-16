Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Plunging White Top And Jeans

American model Kinsey Wolanski wowed fans around the world on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 16. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old American beauty took center stage in the snap as she basked in the sun outside in her backyard. Kinsey exuded a sultry yet sweet vibe as she sat down on a couch, placed her hands on her knees, and stared down the camera with a shy smile on her face. Her long blond hair, which cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder, was parted in the middle and styled in large waves.

The model sported some minimal makeup in the snapshot that complemented her natural beauty and complexion, including highlighter, bronzer, a bit of eyeshadow, and a light-pink lipstick. What demanded the most most attention, though, was Kinsey’s killer cures, which she showed off in a stylish yet revealing outfit.

For her top, Kinsey opted for an off-the-shoulder white blouse that did not leave much to the imagination. The skintight garment hugged her voluptuous assets while its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Kinsey combined the top with with a pair of faded denim jeans. The bottoms, which featured several rips, were tight-fitting on the model as they displayed her curvy figure, particularly her hips. Meanwhile, the jeans’ high-waisted design drew attention to Kinsey’s tiny core. She finished the look off with just one single ring on her right hand.

The model revealed in the post that the photo was taken at her home in Beverly Hills, California. In the post’s caption, she stated that she was “thankful” for her house and her roommates “during this time.” She finished the caption off with a red heart emoji.

The post was met with instantaneous support from Kinsey’s fans and garnered more than 109,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 700 fans also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, her enviable figure, and her outfit.

“You are beautiful,” one user commented.

“Very lovely, babe,” a second user added.

“So cute, yet so hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love you so much,” a fourth fan admitted.

Kinsey has shared a number of popular looks on her Instagram lately. On April 2, she stunned fans after she rocked a colorful one-piece bikini that showed off her famous assets, per The Inquisitr. The post gathered more than 243,000 likes.