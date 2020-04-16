Katie Bell Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Bra & Cutoff Denim Shorts, Asks Fans To ‘Tell Me Something Good’

Instagram model Katie Bell is causing a stir with a new pair of photos. The brunette bombshell shared the latest snaps on Thursday afternoon and they immediately garnered quite a bit of attention.

The new casual photos show Katie posing while standing in a doorway. In the first photo, she has a yellow zip-up sweatshirt pushed down on her arms and hanging behind her as she flaunts her curves. The model is wearing a lacy black bra along with beat-up denim cutoff shorts and she has a necklace on that appears to have a butterfly charm on it.

Katie has her hair styled with a side part and her long, brunette locks gently frame her face and rest on her chest. She is wearing a pink color on her slightly parted lips and is gazing somewhat seriously toward the camera. She has one hand on her hip in the first photo with the other resting on the side of her upper thigh.

The second photo shows Katie wearing the same bra and shorts, but she has cast the yellow sweatshirt aside. Her bra showcases her busty assets and the shorts hug her figure to allow her to flaunt her flat tummy and curvy hips. This second snap shows Katie with a somewhat more serious expression on her face. One hand remains on her thigh and another is raised up to rest on her shoulder.

Katie’s caption asked for people to tell her something good and there were plenty of responses. Almost 45,000 of her 1.9 million fans liked the pair of snaps in just the first hour they were on her Instagram page, and almost 2,000 comments quickly poured in as well.

“You are a work of art,” praised one of Katie’s followers.

“Beautiful is an understatement, you are drop dead gorgeous and your beauty could cure a blind man!” declared an impressed fan.

“The most gorgeous lady on Instagram,” teased another follower.

“You are one of those rare persons who just exude beauty, silliness, spontaneity, and the ability to make people smile just by being your real self,” another fan wrote.

A number of Katie’s recent social media photos show her exuding a fairly serious vibe, but her fans don’t seem to mind. She recently shared an incredibly risque shot and teased she was unbothered, and now she’s serious but looking for good things. Regardless of the tone of her posts, Katie gets people talking and showing a lot of love for her sultry snaps.