‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Drops A Truth Bomb

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 16 reveals that Victor gives Nikki the truth, and she’s left stunned after learning what really happened in Kansas. Plus, Abby realizes she made a mistake crossing Phyllis, Rey and Sharon have a getaway in Genoa City, and Tessa and Mariah give Theo some of his own medicine.

Victor (Eric Braeden) brought flowers to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at the Ranch. They weren’t enough to keep Nikki from complaining about Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) humiliation over losing the CEO job to Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor reassured his wife that Victoria would be reinstated soon. Even so, Victor said the story about what happened to AJ should not see the light of day, but Nikki still wanted the truth.

Later Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by the Ranch and berated Victor for what he allowed to happen. Nick even alluded that he would go after Adam if Victor wouldn’t fix things. The Mustache warned his son not to do anything rash. Before he left, Nick advised Victor to tell Nikki the truth. Then, Nikki came back in, and Victor told her what really happened. Nikki was stunned by the revelation, and she let her husband know that they would figure it out together.

Earlier at The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick talked about Adam’s blackmail, and she let her boyfriend know that she had something to hold over Adam. Then, Phyllis went to the bank and realized Abby (Melissa Ordway) had impersonated her and stole her flash drive out of her safe deposit box. Phyllis confronted Abby at Society, and she wasn’t happy to learn what her brother did. Later, Abby asked Chance (Donny Boaz) to record Adam discussing Las Vegas, but he declined, stating that Adam had saved his life.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) enjoyed a little in-town getaway at The Grand Phoenix. They relaxed to ocean sounds in a suite, and Sharon warned Rey that it might be their last time together like that. Rey let his girlfriend know that she’s the prettiest woman in the whole world to him. Elsewhere at the hotel, Traci enjoyed some pampering, which Jack (Peter Bergman) had suggested. The spa day provided Traci with a break from the stress of taking care of Dina (Marla Adams).

At Society, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) enjoyed a date, and Abby stopped by their table to talk. Later, Lindsay’s (Kirby Bliss Blanton) name came up, and things got awkward. Tessa told her girlfriend she didn’t need to explain anything. Theo (Tyler Johnson) also stopped by the table, and Tessa and Mariah gave him a hard time about Jabot. Mariah noted that the contest was Theo’s last chance to impress Jack.

Finally, Phyllis told Nick that her hold over Adam didn’t pan out, but Nick wasn’t upset. He didn’t want Phyllis in the line of fire anyway.