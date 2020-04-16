UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Gets Her Booty Slapped In Tight Shorts For Latest Instagram Video

Paige VanZant posted a video of her dancing in a black sports bra and tight shorts to her Instagram account. The clip featured a dance with her husband and ended with him slapping her on the backside.

The UFC fighter has made the most of her time while locked down for stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of her posts have featured her husband, Austin Vanderford, and have had several themes. They appeared naked in a series of viral Instagram posts earlier in the month and switched focus to coordinated dancing videos in recent posts.

As they had in other videos, the couple wore matching outfits in their latest one. The blonde fighter – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – had her hair down with a black sports bra, tight camouflage workout shorts, and white Nike shoes and socks. Her husband, who is also a professional mixed martial artist, wore a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and all-white Nike sneakers and socks.

The clip started with the former Dancing With The Stars contestant standing beside her husband in their garage. Both of them began their dance by brushing off their shoulders in unison. They shimmied towards the camera and turned their bodies sideways while making a “lasso” motion. Vanderford then put his hands on the 115 pound fighter’s hips and they stepped back and forth together. When the dance was finished the Bellator fighter slapped his petite wife on the left side of her toned booty, and she bent over with laughter as she walked over to stop the recording.

In just over 15 hours, more than 45,000 Instagram users supported the post by hitting the “like” button. Over 620 comments were left including fellow female fighter Pearl Gonzalez who showed her appreciation with a fire emoji. Several fans said they wanted the couple’s next video to be more “adult-themed.”

“You guys should make an account on Pornhub,” one suggested.

Many fans threatened to “unfollow” the flyweight fighter’s account because they had grown tired of the couple’s antics.

“This is the last straw, unfollowing now,” a follower wrote.

“It’s like a terrible train wreck and I can’t stop watching,” another fan commented.

There were supporters who came to VanZant’s defense and thought others were being too critical of the fun-loving married couple.

“So may people hating on two people having fun, So strange,” an Instagram user wrote.

Last week VanZant posted a picture of the duo nude in their living room. She held a glass of wine and Austin held a book. Both were strategically placed to cover her body.