Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spinelli Faces An Awkward Question From Robert

New General Hospital spoilers hint that an unusual alliance might be on the horizon. Both Robert and Spinelli want to see Peter taken down for what they believe he’s done, but so far, they’ve been working separately. A sneak peek for the show airing on Monday, April 20 shows that the two men will cross paths and this could lead to something interesting.

As has been the case for the past few weeks, ABC will be airing an encore episode on Friday. This is being done to stretch out the episodes that ABC has available as the coronavirus-related production hiatus continues. That means that viewers will have to wait until Monday to see what comes next, but it looks like there’s juicy stuff on the way.

Viewers saw during Thursday’s show that Robert decided to embrace the opportunity to do some digging on Peter. Everybody was gathered at Finn and Anna’s for Violet’s birthday party, including Peter, so Robert snuck out of the event. He went to riffle through Peter’s things, hoping to find a smoking gun of some sort.

In the preview for Monday, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Robert will put Spinelli in a bit of a tough spot when they end up running into one another. Robert will ask if Spinelli is looking for dirt on Peter, and it looks like the quirky computer genius and self-described investigator will hesitate to answer.

Robert isn't done investigating Peter just yet… and he needs Olivia's help to pull off a job before Violet's birthday party comes to an end.#GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @tristanrogers @lisalocicerogh pic.twitter.com/EU2rleftCp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 16, 2020

Robert and Spinelli have different motives for wanting to expose Peter, but they ultimately do have similar goals. Ordinarily, Robert probably wouldn’t want to join forces with someone as unorthodox as Spinelli. At this point, however, General Hospital spoilers signal that Robert might be open to working with anybody, in any capacity, who can help him prove Peter’s wrongdoings.

Whatever it is that comes next in this discussion, Robert soon will end up with troubling news for somebody. Soap Central shares that he’ll reluctantly and somberly have to share bad news, but it’s not clear yet whether that’s related to this Spinelli and Peter situation, Olivia and Dante, or something else.

Will Peter end up catching Robert in the act? Toward the end of Thursday’s episode, Peter claimed to have an urgent work matter to deal with and he bid farewell to Maxie. Peter is well aware that both Robert and Spinelli dislike him and are determined to expose him. However, Robert has pretended to smooth things over for Anna’s sake and things could get dicey if he’s caught by Peter.

What will it take for Peter to be held accountable once and for all? How will Maxie cope with this massive betrayal that she’ll eventually have to face? General Hospital spoilers hint that there are answers coming, but it’s not clear quite how soon Peter will finally be forced to face the music.