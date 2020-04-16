Food Pantries See A Dramatic Spike In Demand Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

'I don’t have any income coming in, I don’t get any food stamps, so it’s just hard to get any help right now,' said one woman.

Food pantries are seeing a spike in demand, and a concurrent decrease in donations, due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports.

Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer for Feeding America, a nationwide association of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries, calls the economic hardship wrought by the coronavirus pandemic a “perfect storm.” Due to widespread layoffs across industries small and large, more people are without money to buy food, and are finding themselves in a position of having to use a food pantry. However, as the restaurant business is all but shuttered, which means that businesses that once supplied pantries with a huge source of their food are now no longer donating.

Similarly, food from farms is being redirected back into grocery stores, whose shelves are sometimes made bare almost as soon as they’re stocked, thanks to food hoarding.

Regardless of the dwindling supply, demand has spiked. Feeding America, for example, reports a 95 percent increase in demand for its food supplies.

Similarly, GraceWorks President and CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge said that roughly half of its customers of late have been new customers.

Nashville mom Brooklyn Dotson is one of those new GraceWorks customers. With her own food and money supplies both dwindling, she gathered up what money she could and drove 35 miles to a GraceWorkds food bank in nearby Franklin.

“I don’t have any income coming in, I don’t get any food stamps, so it’s just hard to get any help right now,” she said.

Free-Photos / Pixabay

In California, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank has had to completely restructure the way it distributes food due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its 275 facilities in the region are keeping longer hours to keep up with increased demand, and are using open spaces such as parking lots as distribution centers due to social distancing.

A similar scene is playing out in Oklahoma, which was the hungriest state in the country even before the pandemic. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, spokeswoman Cathy Nestlen said that her operation has moved from a five-day workweek to a six-day workweek due to demand, and may yet have to move to a seven-day workweek.

“This pandemic on top of it just shines a light on how so many households, not just in Oklahoma but around the country, live paycheck to paycheck,” she said.

Meanwhile, some relief is in sight.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has pledged $100 million to help food banks, and some of that money has begun trickling in. Similarly, the recently-passed coronavirus stimulus package included money for food aid, although Fitzgerald says it could be months before any of that money crosses her desk.