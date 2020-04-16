Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Miami model Isabella Buscemi sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a sexy video of herself in a bikini on Thursday, April 16. The beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — took center stage in the video as she was recorded inside of a bathroom with white and gray marble walls. Isabella exuded a sexy vibe and posed directly in front of the camera, propping out her backside and sticking her tongue out. Furthermore, she smiled widely and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted and ombre platinum blonde hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back.

The model also rocked a full face of glamourous makeup for the video that included a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, long eyelash extensions, eyeliner, a light eyeshadow, a light brown lipstick, bronzer, and highlighter. However, it was Isabella’s killer curves that stole the show, as they were on full display in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

Isabella’s bikini top, which was designed with a cheetah-print, featured two thin straps that tied around her neck. Though the model did not flash her front directly to the camera, users managed to get a glimpse of her voluptuous assets in the top as well as her tiny and flat midriff.

She paired the swimsuit bra with matching bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they put her bodacious derriere on full display. The bikini’s classic Brazilian-style thong cut also helped to flaunt Isabella’s curvaceous hips. Meanwhile, the thong’s high-waisted design further drew attention to her small core.

Isabella did not specify where they video was recorded, but she engaged with her followers in the post’s caption, asking them how they were doing.

The sultry video was met with a large amount of approval and support from Isabella’s fans and amassed more than 46,000 views and 17,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after going live. More than 300 followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her curves, her looks, and her swimsuit.

