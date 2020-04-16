Lyna Perez Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty In Yellow Thong Bikini

Lyna Perez’s most recent Instagram share is driving her 4.9 million Instagram fans wild. Over the past few weeks, Perez has been doing her best to provide fans who are quarantined with some sexy photos, and her April 16 upload shows the model clad in a tiny yellow bikini.

Perez appeared front and center in the steamy new update, wearing ideal attire for a day at the beach. She failed to include a geotag in the post, but she looked to be somewhere warm and sunny, like Miami, where she currently resides. In front of her were several large homes with palm trees lining the shore. A big body of glistening water and a nearly cloudless blue sky made for the perfect day to be outdoors. The sun beat down on her body, accentuating her allover glow.

Perez flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy yellow bikini that didn’t provide much coverage. Her triangle top boasted small cups with only enough fabric to cover part of her chest, allowing for ample sideboob to show. The piece tied with a bow at her back and appeared to feature a traditional halterneck top that was covered by her long mane. The bright yellow top helped to accentuate the model’s bronze skin as well as her trim arms and back.

Her bottoms were just as sexy, boasting a thong that dipped deep into her backside while showing off her curvaceous booty and trim legs. The garment’s thin strings sat high on either side of Perez’s hips, drawing even more attention to her tiny waist. In her caption, she teased that she was going live next week and asked her followers for content ideas.

The beauty, who recently went braless under an open jacket, wore her brunette locks pulled back in a half ponytail, letting her long, loose waves cascade down her back. She added a striking application of makeup to her beachside look with defined brows, black eyeliner, mascara, and the perfect blush contour on her cheeks.

The update has only been live on her page for a matter of minutes, but it’s earning the model a ton of attention from fans, with over 25,000 likes and 860-plus comments so far.

“Mami you look so beautiful,” one follower commented with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Wow, this picture gives me a bunch of butterflies in my GUT!! WOW,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You are an incredibly beautiful woman and you have a perfect body,” one more Instagrammer added with a few flames and hearts.