‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Stuns In Lacy Lingerie: ‘I’ve Got Big Plans For Later’

Boy Meets World star, Maitland Ward, is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic that is keeping many people around the world confined to their houses outside of necessities.

In the image, the actress stood close to the camera, revealing a sensual bra and panties set. The bra tied in the middle and featured lace insets and gauzy floral print. It tied between her large breasts, pushing them towards each other, giving viewers a look at her generous cleavage. The garment also had a small ruffle that hung off the bottom around her ribcage. She paired the brassiere with matching panties that featured the print fabric in the middle and matching lace on the outside that wrapped around her hips. The outfit left a vast expanse of her toned midsection and nipped-in waist visible. She held one hand up near her shoulder, revealing a red manicure.

The actress’s signature red locks hung in soft curls from a side part and framed her face and fell over one shoulder. She wore eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara that helped her arresting blue eyes pop as she stared straight into the lens, and soft blush and a nude lip color completed her glamorous look. In the background, somebody with long hair bent over to pick up a phone on the couch, and a large ring light was behind the actress’s other shoulder sitting near a black canvas chair.

Maitland teased some big plans she had for later, and her followers appreciated her efforts. In less than an hour, more than 18,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their approval, while over 320 accounts also took the time to leave the redhead a comment in the reply section.

“Looking gorgeous. You have such attractive eyes, and such an attractive figure,” one fan replied.

“Damn, am I happy you got rid of that last job!” declared another devotee of the star who included a laughing crying and a red heart emoji.

“You are by far the hottest redhead on the planet,” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Your beauty is beyond compare!!! Such an incredibly gorgeous woman,” praised a fourth follower.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the adult film star has kept busy and enticed her fans during the pandemic. She posed in a decidedly Christmas colored outfit complete with thigh-high high-heeled shiny red boots, and she teased her followers by asking them to guess what she’d done while wearing them. The question led to some interesting replies, providing plenty of fun for people who are bored at home.