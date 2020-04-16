Lexi Wood Flaunts Fabulous Abs In Unzipped Jeans & Crop Top

Lexi Wood took to Instagram to show off her taut abs in a sultry update on Wednesday. The model’s post featured her wearing a pair of jeans with a skimpy crop top.

Lexi added an extra dose of sex appeal to her post by wearing her jeans unzipped with the sides folded down. They featured a white drawstring, which she let hang free. The jeans also had white Chanel logos stamped over them. She paired the jeans with a white crop top that featured thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline.

The Playboy model kept all distractions to a minimum as she flaunted her figure in the corner of a room against blank, dark grey walls. The post consisted of two snapshots that saw her striking sultry poses.

Lexi faced the camera and leaned her shoulder against the wall in the first snap. She stood with one hip cocked to the side as she looked at away at something off camera. The pose put her chiseled abs and hourglass shape on display. Her shapely shoulders were also prominent in the photo.

The second picture captured Lexi from the front at a side angle. She held her hands up to the sides of her head in a dramatic pose as she looked ahead with a pouty expression on her face. The snap called attention to the shape of her bustline as well as her booty.

Lexi wore her hair slicked back in a bun. Her makeup application looked flawless and included smokey eye shadow, mascara, and contoured cheeks. She also wore a pink shade on her lush lips. She accessorized the casual look with layered necklaces and post earrings.

In the caption, Lexi wrote that she was keeping things simple.

The post was well-received, with more than 14,000 of her adoring fans liking it within one hour of her sharing it.

The comments section was filled with heart-eye emoji, and some of her admirers took some time to compliment her on the flirty outfit.

“You are the most beautiful woman!” gushed one follower.

“you are EVERYTHING & MORE!!!!!!” raved a second admirer.

“Dam you look good,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Built like a goddess,” commented a fourth fan.

Lexi seems to enjoy flaunting her abs — and the rest of her figure — on social media. Not too long ago, she showed off her tummy in a snap that featured her lifting her t-shirt while wearing a pair of ripped denim shorts.