Sara Underwood Looks Smoking-Hot In Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. Sara didn’t include a geotag on her post to indicate where the snap was taken, but she managed to find a stunning natural backdrop, as she normally does for her photos. She posed on top of a series of small brown rocks, with a large rock formation tinted a soft blue hue behind her.

Sara showcased her curves in a white jumpsuit from the brand Revolve, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The sleeveless jumpsuit had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dipped nearly halfway down her torso. The cut of the top portion showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as a hint of side boob.

The jumpsuit was tight at the waist, accentuating Sara’s hourglass physique, before flaring back out slightly for a wide-legged fit. The ensemble made Sara’s legs look a mile long, and her petite upper body was on full display. Sara’s blond locks were pulled back in pigtails, and she had her eyes closed in the first snap as she stuck her hands in her pockets, relaxing.

In the second snap, Sara shared a close-up perspective of what the jumpsuit looked like from the back. Her back was almost entirely bare, with a thick strap of fabric covering her lower back for a snug fit. The jumpsuit also featured a tie detail on the back, adding a bit of feminine flair. The angle at which the shot was taken showcased a scandalous amount of side boob as well.

The picture was taken by her partner, Jacob Witzling, who she made sure to credit in the caption as well as in the picture itself by tagging him. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 18,300 likes within just 41 minutes, including a like from Arianny Celeste. It also received 156 comments within the same time span.

“You are just as beautiful as Mother Nature with a killer body,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful,” another fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

“LOVE the coloring of that rock!!! Goes so good with your outfit too,” another follower added.

“You’re perfection,” one fan added simply.

Sara has been thrilling her fans with plenty of updates taken while she was out on adventures. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double update taken while she was out on a beach strewn with logs. She rocked a revealing white crop top and tight striped pants by the online retailer Fashion Nova for the occasion.