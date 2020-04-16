Abigail Ratchford Gets Sultry In A Ruffled Crop Top

Abigail Ratchford‘s latest Instagram upload featured the brunette bombshell in both black-and-white and color snapshots, modeling seductively in three separate poses.

The model posted two of the same collages in the Instagram set, one in grayscale and the other in color. She created the collage out of three vertical images from a photo shoot, each pose slightly different than the last.

Abigail rocked a white crop top with short, ruffled sleeves that billowed out from her shoulders. While the pictures were taken from the waist-up, fans could make out a hint of her toned midriff. They could catch a glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage as well. She posed from the side, her head facing over one shoulder.

In the first shot, Abigail looked down and to the side, a smile playing on her plump lips. In the second photo, she closed her eyes, her thick lashes fanning out and curling upwards. In the third picture, she looked directly at the camera with bedroom eyes, her mouth slightly ajar.

Her voluminous, dark locks were styled in a super high ponytail, with a long, side bang hanging down and framing her face. The thick locks tumbled down her back in pin-straight strands.

Her sun-kissed skin stood out against the white blouse.

As for her makeup, Abigail wore a champagne shimmer and a swipe of black liner on her lids. Her waterline was rimmed with kohl liner, and her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Icy white highlighter brushed across her nose, and a dark rosy blush made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a mocha-colored lipliner. They were painted with a frosty pink gloss.

She wore large, gold hoop earrings decorated with butterfly embellishments.

As Abigail often does in the captions of her photos, she asked her 9.1 million followers which look they liked best. While many social media users debated their favorite in the comments section of the post, others reacted to her latest upload as a whole, showering her in compliments, praise, and heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“True beauty…” gushed one follower.

“Greatest of all time,” opined another.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Impressive,” wrote a fourth user, adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

These photos are relatively tame for Abigail, who frequently shares NSFW images on her Instagram account. As The Inquistir reported, one of her most recent shots featured the model wearing completely sheer lingerie, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.