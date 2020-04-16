Elizabeth Berkley Shares ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Teaser & Expresses Hope That Lark Voorhies Will Return

The sneak peek showed A.C. Slater interacting with Zack Morris' son.

Elizabeth Berkley shared a sneak peek at the Saved by the Bell reboot that got many fans excited about the new series. However, others expressed disappointed that actress Lark Voorhies isn’t reprising her role as Lisa Turtle.

On Thursday, Elizabeth took to Instagram to give her followers a first look at her return to Bayside. In the trailer, her character, Jessie Spano, is shown talking to A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) about how much fun they had during their high school days.

“Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?” Jessie says to Slater, who is now a gym teacher at Bayside High.

Slater is the original Saved by the Bell character who gets the most screen time in the teaser, and he’s shown interacting with a new generation of Bayside students. They include Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), the son of Slater’s high school friend and romantic rival, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Hoog bears an uncanny resemblance to a young Zack, who has used his charisma and charm to become the Governor of California.

Slater has a hilarious exchange with Mac and another student who just happens to be Jessie’s son, Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli). While having a heart-to-heart with the two sulking boys, he informs Mac that he used to “fight with his best friend over a hot girl.”

“Oh! It was actually your dad — over your mom!” Slater tells the teen.

Of course, the “hot girl” in question was none other than Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen). Slater then informs Jamie that he got over the popular cheerleader by “hooking up” with another girl that he had feelings for.

“Oh wait, that was your mom!” Slater says.

Mac seemingly didn’t inherit his father’s time-out ability. Instead, a female student named Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) breaks the fourth wall to let the audience know that she’s immune to Mac’s charms by calling him a “blond fool.”

As noted by Elizabeth, some Saved by the Bell stars who are set to make cameos in the reboot, including Mark-Paul and Tiffani, don’t appear in the teaser. She noted that this is because they hadn’t completed shooting the series when the video was created.

A number of her followers also complained about the absence of Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), the most fashion-conscious member of the Bayside gang. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lark has said that she wasn’t initially asked to be a part of the reboot, and she revealed that being left out made her feel “a bit slighted and hurt.”

“I wish that Lisa Turtle could have been apart of this,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“I hope she will be,” Elizabeth responded, adding a praying hands emoji to her own wishful remark.

Since filming hasn’t yet been completed, there may still be hope for Elizabeth and other Lisa fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Saved by the Bell reboot is set to premiere later this year on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock.