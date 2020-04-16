Kelsey Wells Shows Off Fantastic Physique In Revealing Activewear

The fitness model sizzled in her skintight workout gear.

On Tuesday, April 14, American fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the founder of the PWR program standing on a black yoga mat in a white-walled room. She posed with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands on her thigh, as she bent her knee. Kelsey looked directly at the photographer, smiling brightly.

The mother-of-one flaunted her fantastic physique in a maroon sports bra with pink striping and a pair of coordinating, high-waisted leggings. The revealing workout set put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. Kelsey finished off the look with multi-colored tennis shoes and a white Apple Watch.

The 29-year-old styled her long locks in a sleek ponytail and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She applied glowing highlighter to her cheek bones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Kelsey also sported sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to describe a moment that recently brought them joy. She also gave an encouraging message about staying positive.

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill Kelsey’s request.

“My 13 year old surprised me by cutting a running path around our property with the mower, so I don’t have to do my runs up and down the driveway (which is.11 miles one direction),” wrote one commenter.

“Celebrating my birthday 2 days ago. I was so happy, that I almost forgot we’re in lockdown,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Kelsey’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I love this set you look great Kelsey!” said a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Such a beautiful woman!!!!!” added a different devotee.

Kelsey graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it has amassed more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her toned figure in skintight activewear on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, wherein she sizzled in a green-and-black sports bra and matching yoga pants. That photo has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.