Sommer Ray Flaunts Round Booty In Cheeky, White Bikini & Sheer Coverups On Instagram

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to model a few items from her clothing line. In a series of photos on her feed, the fitness-centric model sported a white bikini and two different black coverups, though both pieces were completely see-through. Sommer showed off her body from every angle as she posed underneath the evening sun.

The photos showed Sommer standing on a natural-looking walkway between two large trees. The background was blurry, but a body of water appeared to be there. Golden hour sunlight shined down on Sommer between the trees and highlighted her toned, tan body. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of the evening sun in her skimpy swimwear.

Sommer’s look featured a thin, white, bra-like bikini top that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The underwear appeared to be slightly loose at the bottom, so a small bit of underboob was on display as Sommer moved.

Sommer’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, high-waisted bikini bottom in a cheeky cut. The bikini’s waistband came up above the Sommething Box founder’s hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the high cuts on the bottom showed off her long, shapely legs and pert derriere.

In some photos, Sommer sported a black pair of fishnet, flared pants. The sheer fabric hugged Sommer’s thighs and booty closely before flaring out at the bottom. Other images showed Sommer rocking a black mesh tank dress, which clung to the curves of her body.

Sommer accessorized the outfits with a pair of small, hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a few rings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and a nude color on her full lips. The model wore her long, brunette hair down in tight, unruly curls.

Sommer included three photos of herself per coverup. Some images showed her with her arms raised above her head and her back arched, giving a full view of the coverups. She also turned around to give back views of both coverups, so fans caught glimpses of her toned booty. Sommer was sure to point her toes out, which elongated her famous pins.

The post garnered more than 250,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments in half an hour, proving to be a hit with Sommer’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wowwww beautiful,” one fan said.

“So gorgeous ugh you’re a goddess,” another user added.

Of course, Sommer’s fans know she can rock any look. Last week, she modeled a handful of incredibly tiny, Shop Sommer Ray bikinis, which her followers loved.