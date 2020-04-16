Dr. Oz Says Theoretical 3 Percent Mortality Rate Is A ‘Tradeoff’ Some Might Consider For Reopening Schools

'The opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality,' he said.

Dr. Mehmet Oz said that America should re-open its schools, appearing to suggest that an expected 2-4 percent mortality rate is a fair trade-off for making sure that kids are educated, fed, and checked up on, The Wrap reports.

Across the country, schools have been closed, in many cases for several weeks and likely until the end of the current school year if not longer, in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, speaking on Wednesday night to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Oz suggested that a starting point in getting the American economy up and running again should be putting children back into school.

“Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble. I tell ya, schools are a very appetizing opportunity,” he said.

Oz then quoted a recent study in the medical journal The Lancet, which suggested, based on modeling, that closing schools in the United Kingdom would only reduce the overall mortality rate in the country from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, by 2-4 percent.

That’s a tradeoff Oz is willing to accept.

“Any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school… might be a tradeoff some folks would consider,” he said.

Further, Dr. Oz noted that schools provide more to children than just education. Millions of schoolchildren across the country rely on free or reduced-cost lunches, for example. Absent those lunches, many children might not get adequate nutrition.

Similarly, schools provide a place where adults can monitor children for signs of abuse and can report suspected abuse to authorities, as well as providing children trusted adults that they can talk to if they’re being abused. Without kids in school, many are likely in danger and are not being properly monitored.

As CNN reports, the idea of sending children back to school sooner rather than later is gaining traction in some states. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example, falsely claimed that coronavirus doesn’t kill anyone under 25, and is reportedly considering re-opening schools in the state.

As for Dr. Oz, he has previously offered coronavirus-related advice that is decidedly less controversial than that of pushing to open schools.