Chloe Saxon Goes Topless In Nothing But Black Thong Panties & Fishnet Stockings: ‘Big Catch’

Chloe Saxon served up a sexy look in a barely-there outfit for her most recent Instagram snaps on Thursday afternoon. She showed off some skin while calling herself a “catch” in the caption.

In the stunning pics, Chloe went topless, which exposed her toned back and arms, as well as her shoulders and sideboob. She added a pair of black lace thong panties that showcased her round booty and tiny waist. She also rocked fishnet stocking to flaunt her killer legs. She accessorized the look with some silver hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on her knees on a couch as she arched her back and wore a seductive expression on her face. The second photo featured her in the same position as she hugged one arm to her bare chest and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The voluminous strands fell down her bare back.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look in the shots. The application included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added dramatic smoky eye shadow and darkened brows to make her eyes pop even more.

She gave her face a illuminated look with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Chloe’s 701,000-plus followers swarmed the post, clicking the like button over 4,300 times within the first 25 minutes after it went live on the platform. Admirers also left over 100 comments within that time.

“Absolutely nailed it! Perfect outfit,” one follower remarked.

“Gorgeous pics…love the ink too,” another wrote.

“Excuse me I think I dropped something, my jaw,” a third social media user quipped.

“Beautiful and gorgeous lady in ur lovely lingerie Chloe. Stunning figure u have and lovely smile and sparkle in ur lovely eyes Princess of a lady,” a fourth person gushed.

Chloe is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, tight workout gear, and barely-there bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her fans when she exposed her massive cleavage in a tight black bodysuit, which she left unzipped to show off even more skin as she stood in front of a stone wall with a sassy expression on her face. To date, that post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 270 comments.