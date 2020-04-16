Meg Kylie Shows Off Buxom Body In White Lingerie Set

With plenty of time on her hands, Meg Kylie took several selfies today and uploaded them to Instagram. The photos showed her flaunting her incredibly toned body in sexy lingerie set from an unknown brand.

In the brand-new post, Meg wore a white bra-and-panty combo with a top boasting padded cups, and a deep neckline, showing off ample cleavage. The garment barely contained her voluptuous breasts, making her close to spilling out from the sides of it. She sported a pair of high-waisted bottoms, featuring a thick waistband that enveloped her slim waistline. The undergarment had a cut-out just underneath the waistband, covered in a sheer piece of fabric. Also, Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her curvy hips.

The Australian model uploaded a collage of the snaps she took today. The picture in the upper left corner showed her posing inside her living room, spreading her legs on the wooden floor, angling her hips to the side and faced a full-body mirror. She leaned backward while looking at her phone’s screen as she took the snap.

In the next photo, Meg sat on the floor in a half-crossed leg position. She was still leaning backward, using her right hand as support. She raised her phone above her head as she snapped the selfie. In the third pic, she sat straight, putting her right hand to her hip and her phone closer to her face. The last snapshot showed a photo of the stunning view outside her window. It consisted of the ocean and the beautiful yellow light in the sky caused by the sunset.

Meg tied her brunette hair up in a half ponytail, letting a few tendrils frame her face. As for her makeup application, she sported well-defined eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow several coats of mascara, and black eyeliner. She also applied bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick. The accessories she wore were a gold necklace and several rings.

The latest Instagram post racked up over 8,200 likes and more than 80 comments in just two hours. A lot of her online admirers loved the photos, flocking the comments section to shower her with gushing messages with the majority of them telling her how “sexy” she looked. Other fans used a trail of emoji as an expression of their thoughts.

“Wow! You are absolutely breathtaking and sexy! Definitely, a delight,” one of her admires commented on the post.

“The likes on this post racked up quick! You are very beautiful and sexy! Where is this set from?” wrote another fan.

“The bottom right is my favorite. You have a gorgeous face and tight body,” added the third one.