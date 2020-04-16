‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Sally & Dr. Escobar Knock Flo Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) will switch to the dark side. The physician will make a life-changing decision when she chooses self-preservation when her back’s against the wall, per She Knows Soaps. But will she and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) face criminal charges for what they have done? The soap opera spoilers state that Sally and Penny will knock out Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in a panic-stricken moment.

Flo Confronts Sally And Calls Her A Fraud

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will snoop in Dr. Escobar’s office. She will hit the jackpot when she retrieves Sally’s medical records on the physician’s laptop. Showing no regard for the law herself, Flo will read the file and find out that Sally isn’t terminally ill.

A shocked Flo will call out Sally and call her a fraud. She will be furious that Sally took them all for a ride and played on their sympathies. She won’t allow Sally to abuse her and Wyatt’s kindness anymore.

“It’s over! Just admit it, you’re a fraud!” Flo spews. Sally will be gobsmacked. She certainly never believed that she would be outed so soon. To make matters worse, it’s Flo who found out the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Dr. Escobar will stumble in on their fierce confrontation. Things will quickly go from bad to worse.

Sally & Dr. Escobar Knock Flo Out

Sally and Flo’s confrontation will escalate when Penny arrives on the scene. Of course, Flo will hurl some ugly accusations at the physician. She was supposed to uphold a code of ethics but Sally was able to convince her to lie so that she could further her fashion designing dreams.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that although Dr. Escobar wanted out of Sally’s ruse, she will find that she will need to make some very different decisions. Flo now knows that she was in on Sally’s fake terminal illness and that she may lose her career as a doctor. In an instant, Penny knows that she needs to side with Sally if she wants any kind of future.

Sally and Penny will knock out Flo when they realize that she knows that Sally has been faking her illness. They cannot risk everything and let Flo go blabbing the truth to everyone. But B&B spoilers state that they will begin to panic when Wyatt returns and they need to get hide an unconscious Flo.

There are so many exciting possibilities for this current storyline. Will Flo still have her memory when she wakes up? Will Wyatt find his girlfriend out cold? Will Sally and Penny rat on each other? One thing is for sure, Sally will need to come up with another plan very quickly.