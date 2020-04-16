Billy McFarland, Fyre Festival Organizer, Asks For Early Release From Prison Amid COVID-19 Concerns

McFarland petitioned for an early release from prison suggesting that his preexisting health conditions increase his risks related to COVID-19.

Billy McFarland has petitioned for an early release from prison. The 28-year-old co-organizer of the disastrous Fyre Festival is currently serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud in connection with the festival. Now, the Fyre CEO and founder has requested an early release from prison, citing concerns related to his own pre-existing health conditions and the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

His formal plea for a compassionate release was made through his lawyers to District Court Judge Naomi Buchwald. In the documents, McFarland’s lawyers describe him as a nonviolent offender, and said that his alleged history of asthma, severe allergies and heart issues put him at high-risk of a severe case of the coronavirus if he contracts the disease.

The lawyers suggested that he should be released to home confinement, and said that he would ordinarily be a candidate for home confinement beginning next year.

“Mr. McFarland is not a risk to the community nor a threat to public safety. The crime to which he pled guilty for was the non-violent financial crime of wire fraud. However, he is a low risk of recidivism for such financial crimes as he has explained that he has a supportive family that has attested to providing for his basic needs,” the letter from his lawyers reads.

Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

In a statement to People, McFarland’s lawyer Robert J. Hantman said that their client’s goal was to fulfill his legal duties, which can only be done if he is healthy and alive.

“Judge Buchwald is a tough, fair and compassionate judge and we are confident that she will look at our request with an open mind,” the statement continued.

In their request, the lawyers also cited Tekashi 6ix9ine’s recent release from federal custody as a precedent for this kind of action. Like McFarland, Tekashi’s lawyers appealed to have their client released because he suffers from asthma and would be at high risk of COVID-19.

McFarland has served 22 months of his six-year sentence. He is currently being held at a Federal Correction Institution in Elkton, Ohio. The Fyre CEO pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in 2018 after he deceived more than 80 investors to collect over $26 million. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of brank fraud for selling $100,000 worth of tickets to fake events, and for falsifying a check by using the name and bank account number of one of his employees without their consent. He also admitted to making false statements to law enforcement officers.