‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Sonny & Jason Discuss Next Steps For Taking Down Cyrus

Thursday’s General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny and Jason will be having another chat about Cyrus. The new mob boss in town was already wreaking havoc while behind bars at Pentonville. Now he’s free again and playing to stay in town, and this leaves Jason and Sonny scrambling to neutralize him as a threat.

The preview for Thursday’s show posted on Twitter shares a snippet of the conversation on the way between Sonny and Jason. The two men are already taking numerous precautions to try to keep their loved ones safe, including Jason insisting he needs to keep his distance from Sam, Danny, and Scout for a while. Unfortunately, that’s really only a temporary solution at best. Now General Hospital spoilers detail that the two men will put their heads together to try to determine the best next steps to take.

Sonny will note that they have to go about this the right way. They previously had Jason destroy a shipment and blow up a safe house belonging to Cyrus, but this really didn’t slow him down much. If anything, this move seems to have spurred Cyrus to come at Sonny’s business even harder than before.

It sounds as if Sonny has something specific in mind in terms of what he thinks they should do next regarding Cyrus. Granted, no matter what problems arise for Cyrus’ business next, he will likely presume that Sonny is behind it and look to retaliate.

What can Sonny and Jason do that will eliminate Cyrus and his organization as a threat without any blowback? General Hospital spoilers suggest that there is another confrontation coming up between Cyrus and Sonny next week, but it will only serve to prolong the conflict between their two organizations.

According to Soap Central, whatever does come next might give Sonny an upper hand. He will leave Cyrus hanging, but it’s not clear how or why.

Sonny is going to be facing another crisis with his father Mike soon, and that certainly could play into what comes next with his nemesis. Cyrus may be looking to negotiate with his fellow mob boss, but he might be left hanging as Mike becomes Sonny’s primary focus.

Will Sonny and Jason find a way to effectively deal with Cyrus without putting their own freedom or safety at great risk? There has been some speculation that Cyrus might end up dead soon, and there could be quite a few suspects to consider besides just Sonny and Jason. General Hospital spoilers hint that this mob war will be escalating again in the days ahead and viewers will be anxious to see if anybody else perishes in the process.