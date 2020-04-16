Kyle Richards Teases ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 ‘Bomb,’ Suggests Denise Richards Used The ‘Fourth Wall’ To Her Advantag

Kyle Richards just suggested that Denise Richards would be at the center of Season 10's controversy.

Kyle Richards is opening up about the “bomb” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ 10th season.

During an April 15 interview on the E! Network’s The Daily Pop, Kyle said that while she and her cast mates aren’t known to mention the cameras or their producers during episodes of the Bravo reality series, the fourth wall between the cast and their show’s staff was broken during Season 10.

“They’re just supposed to be following our lives,” Kyle explained. “But this season, they do break the fourth wall, because there were times where people were using that to their advantage.”

According to Kyle, it should be a clear indicator that things are “going down” when viewers see cameras and show producers in their show scenes.

During the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 on Wednesday night, and in the sneak peeks at the remaining episode that have been shared over the last several weeks, fans have been brought into the loop regarding the ongoing rumors regarding Denise Richards’ alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which reportedly led to Denise walking away from filming on the new episodes in December.

“Like every season, you know, there’s always something that happens where someone drops a bomb. And a bomb gets dropped this season,” Kyle confirmed. “It was an explosion.”

Following the dropping of the bomb, Kyle said the cast was divided as certain people went to one side of the fence another went to the other. She also said that the divide lasted through the majority of the season as Denise began filming less and less with the rest of the cast.

During Wednesday’s show, Denise was visibly upset with the events of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and in the trailer for Season 10, she was seen lashing out at Lisa Rinna after Lisa mentioned the cease and desist order she reportedly sent to Brandi in an effort to stop the communication that was happening about the nature of their relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, via Bravo, where she discussed her current relationships with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and admitted that she’s on better terms with Brandi than she is with Camille, which likely meant that when it came to taking sides in Denise and Brandi’s drama, she sided with Brandi.

Also during the episode, Kyle revealed she missed Adrienne Maloof more than Taylor Armstrong and Adrienne’s former husband, Paul Nassif, more than Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.