‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt’s Final Appeal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will make a final appeal to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He really wants to see her well again and wishes that she would just fight for her life.

Wyatt Took Sally Under His Wing Twice

Wyatt took Sally under his wing when she first returned from New York. Their friendship quickly developed into a full-blown romance and soon they were planning a future together. Wyatt went out of his way to find her a job at Forrester Creations, and Sally worked her way up through the ranks to become Intimates’ lead designer.

So, when Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend came to town and he fell for her, Sally’s entire life came crashing down. He left her for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and she was devastated. Wyatt then returned to Sally and asked her to be his wife after Flo’s role in kidnapping his niece was exposed. But Wyatt soon forgave the blonde, and once again dumped Sally for Flo.

It was around this time that Sally started showing some distressing symptoms. She had uncontrollable tremors and dizzy spells. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans now know that she was only suffering from stress but Wyatt still believes that she has an incurable illness. This is why he invited Sally to stay with him at the beach house. But Flo decided that Sally needed to leave.

Wyatt’s Final Appeal

Before Sally leaves his home, Wyatt will make a final appeal to her. He will beg her to seek help or treatment at a clinic so that she can survive her illness. He doesn’t want to see her leave this world without even trying to fight her diagnosis. After all, the Sally that he knows has a fighting spirit and works hard for what she wants.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that Sally will use the moment to make a plea of her own. She will beg Wyatt to reconsider her staying at the beach house. Although she thanked him and Flo for their generosity in letting her stay in his home for over a month, she isn’t ready to move out yet. She is also furious that Wyatt would even make these suggestions to her. Does he really care that little about her wellbeing?

“We should be together and would be if it weren’t for Flo,” Sally reminds Wyatt. They were engaged to be married and they were very happy before Flo came on the scene.

“Please tell me that she’s not going to come between us,” Sally pleads with Wyatt. But will he choose Sally’s wishes over Flo’s? It seems as if Sally’s in for more heartache.