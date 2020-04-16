Gia Macool Exposes Her Ample Cleavage In A Sexy Green Bathing Suit: ‘Positive Energy’

Gia Macool took to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share an eye-popping new snap with her fans. She flaunted her flawless figure while sending out positive vibes to her followers.

In the gorgeous photo, Gia looked like a brunette bombshell in a form-fitting green bathing suit. The sexy one-piece featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline with mesh pattern that showed off her massive cleavage.

The swimwear also hugged Gia’s tiny waist tightly. It was cut high on her curvy hips, and also accentuated her long, lean legs. She accessorized the suit with a tan knit sweater, which she wore hanging off of her shoulders, and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

She posed next to a tree as she grabbed at the sides of her bathing suit. She tilted her head and gave a flirty smile into the camera. A white sand beach and some green foliage can also be seen in the background.

Gia wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous strands that brushed across her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She added a stunning makeup look as well. The application consisted of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added dramatic pink eye shadow and darkened brows to further define her eyes.

She also complemented her bronzed tan with pink blush on her cheeks and shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She completed the look with pink gloss on her lips.

Gia’s over 1.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, clicking the like button more than 9,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also filled the comments section with over 300 messages.

“You’re like a beautiful light at the end of the tunnel which makes us happy. Making our quarantine much better,” one follower wrote.

“In lockdown you get positive help by seeing your images & seeing your beautiful body fitness,” remarked another.

“Good morning Gia and thank you for the positive vibes during this gloomy period,” a third social media user said.

“May god bless you and your family and keep you and your family safe and healthy,” a fourth comment read.

Gia’s fit physique is often ogled by her fans. The model is usually seen in racy ensembles that get the pulses of her followers racing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia most recently thrilled her fans in a skintight tan crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms. To date, that pic has garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 820 comments.