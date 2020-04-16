Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Dress Down’ To Deliver Free Meals In Los Angeles

The couple has previously emphasized their own concern about those impacted by the coronavirus.

Meghan Markle has decided to show her husband around Los Angeles at a pretty unique time for the city. She and Prince Harry spent some of their day on Wednesday delivering free meals to people with critical illnesses in L.A. who are at high-risk of having severe cases of the coronavirus, People reports.

Harry and Meghan delivered the food through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to those in need. In an interview with People, the charity’s executive director Richard Ayoub said that the couple had worked with them in the past.

“They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they’ve done it quietly,” Ayoub said.

The director continued by saying that he was “completely honored” to have Meghan and Harry working with the non-profit. Ayoub said that the couple seem very down to earth, and have a genuine interest in the people that they meet. He said that the couple talked with Angel Food’s chefs, their clients, and said that their goal was to honor those working for the charity by being of service in any way that they can.

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful. There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces,” Ayoub said.

The director said that Meghan knew of the charity from her previous time living in L.A. before she became a member of the royal family. He continued by explaining that the couple was interested in lowering the workload of their drivers, who are often tasked with delivering 50 or 60 meals a day.

Ayoub also said that Meghan had been looking for a charity to contribute to on Easter, and her mother Doria Ragland had recommended Project Angel Food. During their first trip on Sunday, they delivered six meals. When they returned, the couple said they wanted to deliver more meals, and would up delivering 14 on Wednesday. Before they made their deliveries, the couple got a tour of the charity’s facilities. Ayoub explained that the meals are medically tailored to each client, and he also reviewed the guidelines for social distancing with them.

People also interviewed one of the non-profit’s clients, and he described the couple as “down to earth,” and said that they had “dressed down” for the occasion.