Marie Osmond, 60, Is Stunning In New Instagram Share

Entertainer Marie Osmond, 60, is stunning in a new Instagram photo. In the caption, she asked viewers of CBS’s The Talk to watch today’s episode. Marie revealed that she and her co-hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sharon Osbourne, would be participating in a pajama party.

The women will wear their comfiest nightwear and talk about the day’s hottest topics as they remotely broadcast from their respective homes at their normal time slot, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The wearing of sleeping attire during the show is in honor of what is apparently National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day.

Marie looks ageless in the new photo. She is wearing a blue leopard pajama set in tones of both light and dark hues. She appears to be in a living area at the home she shares with husband Steven Craig, which is decorated with a tan brick wall and tan wood trim underneath. The far wall, in a lighter hue, shows off some green foliage.

Marie’s hair and makeup fashion are flawless.

She is wearing her dark brown hair pulled to one side in a deep side part, which shows off her cheekbones. Curled at the ends and with a tiny flip to keep her bangs out of her eyes, the entertainer appears years younger.

As for her makeup, which is normally done on the set of The Talk by her daughter Brianna, Marie opted to use a lighter palette. Her almond-shaped eyes are enhanced with black eyeliner on both the top and bottom lids. Lots of mascara gives Marie’s eyes definition. Her eyebrows, one of the most dynamic features of her face, are filled in with a dark brown pencil to enhance her stunning natural arch.

Marie used a pale pink blush to accent her cheekbones and finished off her look with a pale pink lip liner and lipstick.

Fans of the entertainer, who began working in the public eye at 3 years old alongside her brothers on The Andy Williams Show, loved her overall look and shared their feelings in the comments section of the photo.

“I’m already ready Marie!! I wear my pajamas all day every day. It’s a 24/7 pajama party at my house!!!” quipped one of her social media followers.

“Marie you look so pretty!! and so young you age well my friend!!!” remarked a second admirer.

“I’ll be there!! I plan my day around The Talk… like right now I’ve to go find TP!… love seeing you daily, the happiest, best stress reliever of all!! Sending positive thoughts, prayers, and love to you and your family!” stated a third Instagram user.

“How fun! Watching The Talk every day after work has really helped me keep a level head and has been a comfort through these crazy times! You look gorgeous In this picture (as always) Marie!” said a fourth fan.