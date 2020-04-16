New Jersey Police Find 17 Bodies In Nursing Home Morgue Intended For 4

'The staff was clearly overwhelmed and probably short-staffed,' a police spokesperson said.

New Jersey police discovered 17 dead bodies in the morgue of a nursing home — that was only intended for four bodies, CNN reports. As of this writing, it remains unclear if all of the people were victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

An anonymous tip to police in the town of Andover claimed there was a dead body in a shed at the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II. When police arrived and inspected the shed, they did not find the purported dead body. However, employees reportedly asked the police for help with bodies in the facility’s morgue.

All of the bodies were in body bags and were tagged in order to identify the deceased.

Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson said he’d never seen anything like that at a nursing home.

“It is by far one of the most bodies at one time that I’ve experienced in terms of a nursing home. Based upon the pandemic and the numbers we saw coming out of the facility, I don’t know if I’m necessarily shocked about that. It’s an unfortunate situation altogether,” he said.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

It is no secret that the coronavirus hits nursing homes harder than other locations, as it tends to prove more fatal in those over the age of 65. Facilities across the country have barred visitors in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading to the vulnerable population inside. In nursing homes managed by Andover — who is one of the largest nursing home providers in New Jersey — at least 26 people have died of COVID-19 inside its facilities.

As for the 17 bodies found in the morgue, four remained inside the facility, while the other 13 were transferred to a refrigerated truck at the nearby Newton Medical Center. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, refrigerated trucks are being used in some localities to help ease the burden morgues and funeral homes have been facing. Some facilities have been overwhelmed by the crush of coronavirus patients.

Danielson also didn’t place blame on the nursing home’s employees, saying they have likely been overworked lately.

“The staff was clearly overwhelmed and probably short-staffed,” he said.

In a statement via NPR News, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he is praying for the employees and patients of the facility.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic news that several individuals have lost their lives… I am also outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up in a makeshift morgue at the facility,” Murphy said.

As of this writing, it remains unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in connection with this incident.