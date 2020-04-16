New Jersey Police Find 17 Bodies In Nursing Home Morgue Intended For Four

'The staff was clearly overwhelmed and probably short-staffed,' said a police spokesperson.

New Jersey police discovered 17 dead bodies in the morgue of a nursing home — a morgue that was intended only for four bodies, CNN reports. It remains unclear, as of this writing, if all of the bodies are victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

An anonymous tip to police in the town of Andover claimed that there was a dead body in a shed at the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II. When police arrived and inspected the shed, they did not find the purported dead body. However, employees reportedly asked the police for help with bodies in the facility’s morgue.

Inside the morgue, police found 17 dead bodies. The morgue is intended only for 4 dead bodies.

All of the bodies were in body bags, and were tagged in order to identify the deceased.

Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson said he’d never seen anything like that at a nursing home.

“It is by far one of the most bodies at one time that I’ve experienced in terms of a nursing home. Based upon the pandemic and the numbers we saw coming out of the facility, I don’t know if I’m necessarily shocked about that. It’s an unfortunate situation altogether,” Danielson said.

However, that the coronavirus can and does ravage nursing homes is not new information. Facilities across the country have barred visitors in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading to the vulnerable population inside. In nursing homes managed by Andover, one of the largest nursing home providers in New Jersey, at least 26 people have died of COVID-19 inside its facilities.

As for the 17 bodies found in the morgue, four remained inside the facility, while another 13 were transferred to a refrigerated truck at the nearby Newton Medical Center. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, refrigerated trucks are being put into use in some localities in order to ease the burden on morgues and funeral homes that have been overwhelmed by the crush of coronavirus patients.

As for the employees at the facility where bodies were found improperly crammed into a morgue, Danielson said that they have likely been overworked lately.

“The staff was clearly overwhelmed and probably short-staffed,” he said.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if any criminal charges will be filed in connection with this incident.