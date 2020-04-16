Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Insane Legs And Booty In Skintight Pants

Savannah Prez stunned thousands of her 764,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 15, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post an update of herself in a skintight attire that showcased her insane legs and booty.

In the photo, the Belgian fitness model posed in front of a full-length mirror as she took the selfie. Prez stood with her back to the camera to showcase her toned glutes.

Prez wore a pair bright pink skintight pants that sat high on her frame, clinging to her slender midriff. The bottoms were super tight on her legs and derriere, outlining her amazing figure. The pants widened from the knees down, creating a bell bottoms look. While she didn’t say where her pants were from, she responded to a few comments that she got them at Forever 21 last year.

Prez paired her bottoms with a cute top featuring a striking leopard print. The top boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline with frilly sleeves on her upper arms.

She wore her brunette hair styled down in wavy strands, with a few hairs on the sides pulled back. Prez completed her look with neutral makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

In her caption, Prez said that she said that she cannot wait to return to her regular, pre-coronavirus pandemic routine. She added that she misses dressing up and not looking like a “homeless person.”

The photo proved to be a hit with her fans. Prez’s most recent post garnered more than 32,600 likes and over 570 comments since being posted last night. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment her on her outfit and to react to her caption.

“Wow you are amazing,” one user raved, trailing the message with a cat with heart eyes.

“Hahahahaha…I haven’t seen your homeless outfit yet,” replied another one, including a string of laughing-crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“Those pants,” a third user chimed in, following the words with a purple heart emoji.

“I love the outfit! I know how you feel!!” another one added, pairing the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

Prez uses her Instagram feed to post a mix to photos of her fit body and health- and fitness-related content. Earlier this week, she did the latter by sharing a video in which she powered through a leg-focused circuit, as The Inquisitr has noted. In her caption, she challenged her followers to do each exercise without breaks in between for a total of 200 reps, though she admitted that this was one of the most difficult leg workouts she had ever attempted.