Lauren Dascalo Tugs At Tiny, Black Thong, Shows Off Killer Abs In Cropped Turtleneck On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo treated fans to a new photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In the shot on her feed, the model sported a minuscule, black thong and a matching, cropped turtleneck tee that showed off her best assets and left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Lauren standing against a white wall. Behind her, a black and white abstract painting could be seen, as well as a green artificial plant. Light appeared to be shining in on Lauren from somewhere off-camera, as the beams highlighted her backside. She was certainly the center of attention in her skimpy outfit.

Lauren’s look featured a skintight, long-sleeved turtleneck that cut off just below her breasts. Though her busty chest was covered entirely, the fabric appeared to be pulling slightly and Lauren looked close to wardrobe malfunction with one swift move. The tiny top showed off her flat, toned tummy completely.

Lauren paired the tee with a black, U-shaped, string thong. The front of the undies remained low on her waist to further show off her flexed abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. A light tan line from another thong could be seen below Lauren’s waist. Of course, her long, lean legs and pert derriere were completely exposed, as well.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a gold chain necklace layered over the turtleneck, as well as a pair of stud earrings. She also sported an elegant makeup look, including dark contour, bright highlighter, black cat eyeliner, and a nude lip gloss. Lauren’s long, blond, curly locks appeared to be pinned back or styled in a half-ponytail.

Lauren posed with her back in a wide arch, sticking her round booty out as much as possible. She also popped out her chest and playfully tugged at her thong straps to reveal even more skin. Lauren parted her lips, leaned her head back, and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Goddess.. Looking So Gorgeous And Perfect,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“So breathtaking…” another user added.

“You look amazing, you’re crushing it,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren always knows how to get pulses racing. In a post on her account earlier this week, she stunned fans by posing in a split on her deck while wearing a white thong.