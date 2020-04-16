Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Shows Off Muscular Physique In Camo Minidress

Kathryn Freeman showed off her chiseled physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, April 16, with a new update in which she sizzled in a minidress.

The photo captured the fitness trainer, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago as per the flag added to her Instagram bio, posing on some steps with her right profile toward the camera. Freeman looked toward the horizon with intent eyes and lips slightly parted.

Freeman rocked a skintight dress in solid army green and camouflage print. The top featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with long sleeves. The top also boasted a frilly layer that folded over her chest, adding a romantic touch to it.

The lower half of the dress consisted of a tight miniskirt in camo print that hugged her curvy backside tightly, showcasing her hourglass figure. Freeman completed her look with a pair of black high-heeled shoes. She didn’t say where her outfit was from or where the photo was taken.

Freeman paired her photo with a lengthy caption in which she discussed the different ways people are using the time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She pointed out that, while this isn’t a competition, people should be using the extra free time to become consistent with habits that are important, but often neglected due to lack of time.

The snapshot proved to be popular with her fans. Within a couple of hours, the post attracted more than 7,800 likes and about 100 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users used the occasion to rave about her beauty and to thank her for her powerful message. The comments section included messages in a host of languages, proving she has fans in different parts of the world.

“Love that dress Kathy!!!!” one user wrote, following the words with a series of fire emoji.

“The truth,” replied another one, including a 100-mark emoji at the end of the comment.

“Always gorgeous is Kathy,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with praying hands emoji.

“Thank you for the inspiration,” another user added, trailing the message with a fire emoji.

When she isn’t flaunting her incredible bod, Freeman posts photos and videos to the site designed to inspire her fans and give them ideas for workouts they can do at home or the gym. Freeman recently posted a photo taken in what looked to be a home gym. She wore a strapless gray sports bra that secured her busty chest while leaving plenty of skin on display. She paired the top with pink spandex shorts, as The Inquisitr has written.