Rosanna Arkle Straddles An All-Terrain Vehicle In Sexy Snap From Her Lockdown Adventures

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle has been spending her time in New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has been delighting her 5.2 million Instagram followers by sharing snaps that showcase her curves.

Rosanna included the specific location of the Karikari Peninsula in the geotag of the post, and the snap was taken on a vast expanse of white sand with a clear blue sky behind her. The scenic backdrop provided the perfect setting for Rosanna’s sizzling snap. She posed atop an all-terrain vehicle that had clearly been travelling through some of the beach, as the tires were covered in sand. The vehicle’s body was a vibrant red hue, and Rosanna had her legs spread as she straddled the machine.

She looked ready for adventure in an athletic ensemble that showcased her curves to perfection. On top, she wore what appeared to be a coral sports bra with two vertical white stripes going down the side. Her long blond locks were down in a straight, sleek style, covering up part of her chest, so her cleavage wasn’t on display in the look. However, her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach were visible in the outfit.

She paired the sports bra with matching bottoms in the same hue, with the same striped feature down the side. The bottoms were high-waisted and accentuated her slim waist and hourglass physique. She had her bronzed legs on either side of the ATV’s body, and rocked bare feet in the sexy snap. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she tagged in the picture.

Rosanna accessorized with a white baseball cap, and she adjusted the rim of her cap with one hand while the other was placed on the seat behind her.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her adventures in New Zealand, and the post racked up over 17,600 likes within just seven hours. It also received 186 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“What a picture,” one fan said, and followed the comment with a flame emoji.

“That looks sooo fun!!” another follower added, envious of the ATV adventures she was having.

“Now that’s how to ride out a lockdown,” one fan commented.

“Such a babe,” another fan said.

Rosanna has been delighting her fans with all her sexy snaps from New Zealand. In a recent update, as The Inquisitr reported, she found another stunning corner of the Karikari Peninsula to pose in. She rocked a cheetah-print dress that showcased her killer curves, and had ruffled details for a feminine flair. She also accessorized with a straw cowboy hat to keep the sun out of her face, and had her long blond locks tumbling down in an effortless, beachy style.