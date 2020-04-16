Ryan Reynolds Launches ‘Boring As F*ck’ T-Shirt Campaign To Provide PPE To Frontline Personnel

Ryan Reynolds launched a new T-shirt campaign for all Canadians who hope to get the entire country back to “boring” by helping provide supplies to those who need them most during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram account in which he wore a decidedly plain T-shirt. The short-sleeved garment was black, and it featured white writing in large block letters. The shirt read “conquer COVID-19.” For those in the United States, the price of the trendy tee is $18.95.

In the well-produced clip, Reynolds informed the audience that he’s quarantining with his mother-in-law, who’s been searching for him over the last several days. He wore glasses and had at least a couple of days worth of facial hair growth. Plus, his hair was decidedly peppered with plenty of gray highlights.

“Don’t you miss boring,” the actor asked after a brief moment of dramatic music with rapidly flashing credits.

His goal was to bring boring back as quickly as possible, but not so fast that it became exciting because then it wouldn’t be boring. Ultimately, Reynolds revealed his plan to unite to bring boring back to Canada: he wants every Canadian to purchase one of the boring T-shirts, which only come in black with white writing, to help provide personal protective equipment for the front-line personnel of the coronavirus pandemic fight as well as the most vulnerable communities.

“This shirt is so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible.”

To prove that point, Reynolds’ mother-in-law came looking for him during the video and acted as though she was unable to see him due to the shirt, which he described as boring as f*ck.

The video earned close to 870,000 views in about an hour, and Instagram users responded positively to the boring message that Reynolds hoped to convey. Plus, more than 1,500 people took the time to leave a message for the actor about his latest endeavor. Fans appeared to love the idea, and many laughed at the comedic chops he displayed in the clip.

“You are hilarious… I love you… I would love to buy one of your invisible shirts, but can’t afford to right now,” wrote one fan, who included laughing and crying emoji.

“OMG, I wish I would meet someone like you one day. Your humor is just what I need every day! Best wishes to you and your family!” a second Instagram user gushed.

The actor previously discussed quarantining with three young daughters, and he said he appreciated being stuck with the girls doing girl stuff, The Inquisitr reported.