Bianca Taylor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Pink Bikini

The fitness model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, April 15, American fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 732,000 followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap, taken in Los Angeles, California, shows the personal trainer posing in front of a white wall. She stood with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands on the side of her head. Bianca gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink string bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimwear put her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were given a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Bianca finished off the sexy look with gold hoop earrings and her signature silver nose ring.

For the photo, the digital influencer styled her long locks in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The glamorous application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and gave an encouraging message to those who may be having a difficult time while quarantining.

Fans seemed to adore the provocative post, as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of Bianca’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“WWWOOOOOOOOWWW!!!!!!!!!! Total and absolute drop dead gorgeous ultra babe!!!!!!!!” wrote a passionate fan.

“[You’re] always looking flawless Bianca,” added a different devotee.

“”A very beautiful lady, a [hard worker], an inspiration, a true example of perfection. Bianca,” said another admirer.

“Definitely doesn’t get any more beautiful than you @biancataylorm,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and rose emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo, and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

The tattooed model graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Bianca is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload rather racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, wherein she opted to go braless in a sheer metallic halter top. That suggestive post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.