Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Her ‘Unposed’ Booty After Being Told She Needs A Diet Plan

Niece Waidhofer took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 16, to post a video of her “unposed” booty after a someone implied she might want to lose weight.

The Instagram model told her 1.7 million followers that “one of those fitness gurus” sent her a direct message on the platform offering her a diet plan. Waidhofer joked that her previous photo might have made her derriere look too “squishy” and responded by posting a video of her backside “just standing there.”

Waidhofer went on to say that she plans to continue to eat Cheetos for breakfast and save the money she would have spent on a diet plan to maybe get plastic surgery in the future.

The video showed Waidhofer holding her phone in front of her before she moved it to the side, showing her back reflected in a full-length mirror placed behind her.

Waidhofer wore an all black lingerie set. She had on a bra with a underwire structure that pushed against her chest. The top had adjustable straps that were placed over her shoulders. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching undies that boasted a thong bottom, which bared her curvy booty. Waidhofer completed her look with a garter belt that wrapped around her waist and attached to a pair of black sheer tights.

In under an hour of going live, the video had been viewed more than 63,700 times, attracting upwards of 24,500 likes and over 550 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to engage with her caption and to praise her beauty.

“Didn’t even have to see the reflection, you had me at that look!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a smiling face with floating hearts.

“That’s sounds like a solid plan,” replied another fan, including a couple of laughing-crying emoji after the words.

“You will kill me,” a third one chimed in, adding a long string of emoji depicting fire, red roses, red hearts and heart-eyes emoji.

“Don’t worry you’re fine,” another one added, pairing the message with a smiling face.

As those who follow Waidhofer will know, she is unapologetic about her looks and often boasts her dark sense of humor in her captions. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, Waidhofer recently shared a snapshot of herself in a different black bondage lingerie with mesh details designed by Honey Birdette. She rocked a longline plunge bra with side boost and mesh overlay. She paired with with a sheer high-cut thong with a mesh back characterized with glossy gold rings.