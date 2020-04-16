Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Gorgeous Stems In Sexy Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Polina Malinovskaya added another insanely sexy shot to her Instagram feed earlier this morning that showed her in a hot leopard-print bodysuit. The Russian bombshell has been making it known over the past few weeks that she is fed up with the quarantine and is getting the itch to travel. Her recent share took a slightly different spin, and instead of alluding to travel, the model touched on post-quarantine hugging and how the first embrace is going to be different.

The sizzling shot captured the model posing against a light wall. She used a geotag on her post, tagging the photo at home in Moscow, Russia, where she appears to be spending most of her time practicing social distancing. Polina planted her backside on the wall, looking down with a sultry stare. Shadows filled part of the photo, and a few beams of sunlight reflected off of her fit body.

Polina’s skimpy bodysuit did nothing but favors for her figure. The model, who recently dazzled in vibrant swimwear for a poolside shoot, appeared in profile, rocking a curve-hugging ensemble that possessed a beautiful reddish orange-and-black leopard print. The piece boasted long sleeves that hugged the model’s trim arms and also appeared to have a high neck.

The middle of the garment clung tightly to the model’s abs while showing off her tiny waist and midsection. Thanks to the high cut of the garment, Polina gave her captivated audience a great glimpse at her round backside and trim thighs. Her stems possessed a beautiful sun-kissed glow, showing even more of her toned features.

For the simple and sultry look, Polina opted to wear her long locks down and casual, with an off-center part. A curtain of hair covered part of her face and eye. She appeared to wear a minimal application of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Just a dab of blush and lipgloss accentuated her looks.

The update has been a mega-hit with fans so far, earning the hottie over 120,000 likes and 440-plus comments in a few hours.

“Out of this world,” one follower raved, with the addition of a globe and flame emoji.

“Beautiful love…sending you virtual hugs, love,” a second social media user commented with a single purple heart emoji.

“Most amazing body ever!!” one more admirer gushed.

Many of the model’s other fans had no words for the hot new upload, opting to comment with emoji instead.