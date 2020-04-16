Sarah Houchens Counts Her Blessings In A Red Lingerie Set While Lounging In Bed

Sarah Houchens looked incredible as she posed in her underwear for her most recent Instagram update. She showcased her curves while explaining to her fans how thankful she felt during theses difficult times.

In the racy snap, Sarah rocked a sexy red lingerie set. The bra boasted thin spaghetti straps to show off her toned arms and shoulders, and clung tightly to her ample bust in the process.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and exposed her round booty and killer legs. Her tiny waist and flat tummy were also on full display in the photograph.

Sarah sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with a white blanket. She had her body turned to the side and rested both of her hands in front of her. She tilted her head and looked at the camera with a flirty smile on her face. In the background, a vase filled with beautiful roses can be seen.

Sarah sported a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She also added smoky eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

She rocked a glowing tan, which she accentuated with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, under eyes, and forehead. She completed the glam look with light pink lipstick.

Sarah’s 797,000-plus followers fell in love with the stunning snap. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 5,900 times within the first hour after its upload. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to write nearly 150 messages.

“You’re a very intelligent young lady, and you take care of your body to the Nth degree,” one follower stated.

“wanted to thank you for being a sweetheart and paying it forward. God bless you,” remarked another.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone so down to earth beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Very beautiful thighs that match those eyes,” a fourth comment read.

Fans know that the fitness model loves to give her fans inspiration by flaunting her gym-honed curves in tiny outfits such as racy bathing suits, skintight leggings, and skimpy crop tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a barely-there red tube top and a pair of booty-hugging Daisy Dukes. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 400 comments.