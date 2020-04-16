Jared Leto Skips Out On ‘My So-Called Life’ Zoom Reunion

The Oscar-winning actor pulled a Jordan Catalano and skipped a reunion with his former castmates.

Jared Leto missed out on a My So-Called Life reunion on Zoom. The Oscar-winning actor channeled his MSCL character Jordan Catalano by skipping out on the virtual reunion with his castmates from the 1990s coming-of-age series.

In an amazing Twitter post, My So-Called Life actor Wilson Cruz, who played gay teenager Rickie Vasquez, shared a screenshot of the online reunion with castmates 26 years after the short-lived series made its debut on ABC.

Cruz was joined by the show’s star, Claire Danes, who played Angela Chase. Dane’s TV parents, Bess Armstrong and Tom Irwin (Patty and Graham Chase on the show) also joined the reunion on the video conferencing platform.

Other MSCL alum who showed up for the call included a bearded Devon Gummersall (Angela’s next-door neighbor Brian Krakow), A.J. Langer (troubled teen Rayanne Graff), Devon Odessa (Angela’s childhood best Sharon Cherski), and Mary Kay Place (Sharon’s mom and Patty Chases’s best friend, Camille Cherski).

In addition, My So-Called Life creator Winnie Holzman and her husband, veteran character Paul Dooley (Danes’ gruff grandfather, Chuck Wood, on the series), also joined in for the reunion fans never saw coming.

Leto’s absence was very noticeable; he was the only major player from the series who didn’t log in to the Zoom reunion.

In the caption to the overdue reunion pic, Cruz didn’t mention Leto but noted that “most” of the cast was available for the call.

So…This happened the other night. Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion. We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together. pic.twitter.com/sei5eBRYw2 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) April 16, 2020

In comments to the post, My So-Called Life fans reacted to Leto’s absence and remarked on another no-show.

“Beautiful! And classic Jordan Catalano move to skip the reunion,” one fan wrote.

“I heard Tino was supposed to show up,” another added in reference to the mysterious character who was frequently mentioned on the series but never shown.

Other fans expressed disappointment in Leto for seemingly turning his back on the show that launched his career.

“Of course Jared isn’t there,” one fan wrote. “I love him but he doesn’t acknowledge the show that started him.”

Leto may have just missed the memo. The actor recently revealed he was clueless about the coronavirus pandemic after going on a lengthy retreat with no contact with the outside world. When the 48-year-old returned home from the retreat, he was stunned to find out how much the world had changed.

My So-Called Life aired for just one season in 1994-1995, but the 19 episodes went on to become cult classics when MTV later aired the series in heavy rotation.