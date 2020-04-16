Devon Windsor Rocks Zebra-Print Bikini, Poses With Elephants In Throwback Photos From Africa

Devon Windsor treated her Instagram fans on Thursday to a few throwback photos from a recent trip to Africa. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a blue and white, zebra-striped bikini as she posed on a balcony overlooking a cluster of elephants. In the caption, Devon revealed that she has been thinking about the trip a lot as of late.

The photos showed Devon lounging on a blue outdoor bed surrounded by a black, iron balcony. In the background, clusters of green trees could be seen for miles, as well as a river. A family of elephants gathered at the edge of the river, giving Devon the perfect photo opportunity. She posed beneath the sunlight in her swimwear as the rays shined down on her toned body, highlighting her muscles.

Devon’s look included a demi-cut, low-cut top that just barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The top cut off just below her breasts, so her flat, toned tummy was also fully exposed.

Devon paired the top with a matching, low-rise, cheeky bottom. The fabric sat well below the model’s belly button, putting her abs further on show. Meanwhile, the sides sat at the top of her hips and drew attention to her curves. Devon’s long, lean legs were on show on the tiny bikini.

Devon accessorized her outfit with several gold, layered necklaces. She also appeared to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including lightly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a pink lip gloss. Devon wore her medium-length, blond hair down in straight strands, which blew in the breeze.

In the first photo, Devon rested on the bed and leaned back on her elbows as she looked over at the elephants. She stretched out her legs and pointed her toes, emphasizing the length of her pins. The second photo showed the IMG model standing against the railing with the elephants in the background. She cocked one hip to the side in a way further accentuated her hourglass figure. She stared into the camera with parted lips.

Devon’s post garnered more than 6,000 likes and nearly 30 comments in under an hour as fans showered her in love.

“You must be the most beautiful angel of this paradise,” one fan said with several black hearts.

“Lovelyyyyy,” another user added.

“Awesome place,” a third follower wrote.

Devon’s fans know that she can bring her A-game to any look, from swimwear to athleisurewear. Earlier this week, the model went for a sporty look in an all-red workout set as she walked her dog, which her followers adored.