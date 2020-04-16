Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley surprised her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes while cuddling an adorable dog outside. The post was intended to promote a charitable initiative, but also managed to showcase Elizabeth’s enviable curves.

In the first snap, she posed in a stretch of vibrant green grass with several trees visible behind her. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but based on some previous updates on her Instagram page, it seems she was on her property in England. Elizabeth looked summer-ready in a yellow tank top and a pair of Daisy Dukes, and held a dog in her arms as she smiled at the camera. She had a large tote bag slung over her shoulder, with the phrase “we are one” printed in colorful letters.

Elizabeth’s brunette locks tumbled down in a tousled style, and her piercing blue eyes popped in the picture. She showcased her toned thighs in the tiny shorts, and looked stunning.

For the second snap, Elizabeth posed solo, and turned her body to face the camera. The pose showcased even more of her incredible physique, as the tote bag wasn’t covering up as much of it as in the previous snap. The yellow tank top she wore had a scoop neckline that was high enough to avoid flaunting any cleavage, but embellishments along the neckline drew attention to her chest. A sliver of her toned stomach was visible between the hem of the top and the waist of her bottoms, and she showed off her incredible legs.

Elizabeth paired the sizzling snaps with a lengthy caption that explained a bit more about the philanthropic initiative behind the tote bag, which was intended to raise funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 27,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 521 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“I think I’ll wear my cutoffs today, too,” one fan said, loving Elizabeth’s ensemble.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan said, following up the comment with two heart emoji.

“You look about 26!!!!!!!” one follower exclaimed, unable to believe Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

“You are so beautiful Elizabeth,” another added.

The British beauty has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing the occasional smoking-hot update. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a gorgeous shot for what she revealed was day 11 of her family’s lockdown. She posed in a sexy lace nightie that showcased her incredible curves, and had a full face of makeup on to accentuate her natural beauty.