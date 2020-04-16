Dead People Are Receiving Stimulus Money, The IRS Isn’t Clear About What Their Families Should Do

'What happens to widows like me who are getting the $2400? Will they want the $1200 back?' one woman asked.

When the Treasury Department began depositing $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts this week, an untold number of those deposits went into the accounts of people who have died, The Independent reports. The family members of the survivors are now trying to figure out what to do with the money that isn’t theirs, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hasn’t provided clear guidelines.

It’s not uncommon for a bank account to be managed jointly — by a husband and wife, for example, or a parent and their adult child. Based on reports surfacing on social media, it seems several account-holders who shared an account with a person who is now deceased are finding they’ve received money for their dead loved one.

“My husband passed away in May, 2018 and I received [a] stimulus check for him deposited to my account. I did not filled [sic] my 2019 taxes yet,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I just received $2400 from the stimulus package… what happens to widows like me who are getting the $2400? Will they want the $1200 back?” asked another.

Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who was the only member of Congress to vote against the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief package, has been retweeting tweets from users who have received money not intended for them.

Those who now have money in their bank accounts not intended for them have received little in the way of guidance about what to do. As of this writing, the IRS has not issued any statements about how to handle money intended for a person who has passed away.

Nicole Kaeding, an economist and vice president of policy promotion at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, said via MarketWatch that if the IRS sends someone too much money, it’s theirs to keep.

“An important provision of the [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] act, as it relates to these checks, is that if the IRS sends you too much money, you do not need to pay it back. It is considered a clerical or math error on behalf of the IRS,” Kaeding said. [See editor’s note at the end of this article]

At least one American taxpayer appears to have found they got considerably more money than they bargained for when they checked their bank account to see if their stimulus money had arrived. As reported by The Inquisitr, an Indiana man checked his balance at an ATM to see if he’d gotten his stimulus money and found an extra $8.2 million. It’s not clear if that money came from the IRS or was a bank error. Once he checked a few hours later, the extra millions were gone.

Editor’s note: Readers in receipt of stimulus funds by error are encouraged to consult an accountant or a tax attorney.