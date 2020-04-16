Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Stuns In Floral Summer Dress While At The Beach

Katelyn Runck teased her 2.2 million Instagram fans on Thursday, April 16, with a new update that showed her in a stunning dress as she posed on a beach.

The fitness model took to the social media platform to post a slideshow of herself striking different poses while wearing the same look. She rocked a white summer dress featuring a floral print in vibrant tones. The garment boasted a low neckline that dipped, flaunting Runck’s ample cleavage. The dress included off-the-shoulders sleeves that sat loosely on her upper arms, for a romantic vibe. The piece was fitted at the waist, clinging to Runck’s slim midsection and highlighting her hourglass figure.

The dress featured a flowy skirt that reached past Runck’s knees. The garment also had an asymmetrical cut with a longer portion draping over a much shorter one. Runck revealed via the tag in her caption that the dress was courtesy of YOINS, a brand that often teams up with models and influencers on social media.

The first photo showed Runck near the ocean as she grabbed the right side of her skirt. She took the other hand to her head. Her head was tilted to the right as she closed her eyes and parted her lips for the shot.

In the second photo, Runck faced the camera while pulling her skirt wider to the right, showcasing her shapely legs. She looked toward the right with intense eyes and lips parted. The slideshow also included a video, which captured Runck getting into the poses. In the clip, she wore a pair of sunglasses.

The post garnered more than 5,000 likes and about 400 comments within 30 minutes of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Runck and her looks.

“That say is coming soon. I love number three the video,” one user wrote, including a couple of fire and red rose emoji at the end of the comment.

“You could wear a tow sack and still look outstanding,” replied another fan, trailing the words with a string of red hearts.

“You’re looking very beautiful Katelyn, love that pretty dress, it looks incredible on you,” a third fan chimed in, topping the reply with fire and heart-eyes emoji.

Prior to posting this slideshow, Runck shared another photo of herself in a sexy dress, as The Inquisitr has written. Runck showcased her ample assets in a mini dress that featured a plunging neckline. The neckline was open all the way to her waist, where it was intercepted by the belt she added to accessorize. The dress had a semi-sheer fabric that was printed with a feminine pattern in a soft red hue, which contrasted beautifully with her brunette hair.