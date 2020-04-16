Erika Jayne Reveals Which Former ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member She Wants To Return

Erika Jayne is revealing who she's missing.

Erika Jayne is opening up about which of her former cast mates she’d like to see return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After reuniting with a number of ex-stars, including Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards, Eileen Davidson, and Camille Grammer, at Kyle Richards’ home last November for a scene that was filmed for Season 10, Erika revealed it is Eileen who she would love to see more of on the Bravo reality show.

“It was wonderful for us to catch up with Eileen. I miss Eileen,” Erika admitted to Hollywood Life on April 16. “Eileen was a real voice of clarity and strength, and she was honest and open. I think that she, she’s great, you know, and she’s just cool lady, and she’s a great friend. And she’s a cool chick.”

As fans of the series may recall, Erika joined Eileen on the soap drama, The Young & The Restless, on a number of occasions after hitting it off with one another during the sixth and seventh seasons and have kept in touch with one another ever since Eileen quit the series in 2017 after filming wrapped on Season 7.

Eileen had initially been brought to the show for Season 5 with Lisa Rinna following the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud.

As the Hollywood Life interview continued, Erika was asked if Eileen still tunes into the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but revealed that she was unsure whether or not Eileen is still a fan.

Erika also revealed that although she and Eileen have stayed friends in the years since Eileen’s Bravo exit, the idea of Eileen returning to the show for a future season in a full-time position has not been discussed. Instead, when they are enjoying time with on another, they don’t speak about the show and focus on other things about one another’s lives.

The outlet also revealed that a source told them in January that Eileen has no regrets walking away from her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because it allowed her to focus more on acting and directing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eileen mentioned the idea of making a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last September during an interview with KTLA 5 Morning News, via Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

“Would I do it again? I might pop in now and then. You never say never,” she said.