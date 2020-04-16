Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Skintight Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Anastasiya Kvitko is a something of a pro when it comes to flaunting her world-famous curves online. Her latest Instagram update is proof positive that she knows how to rock a mini dress as well as work the camera.

For the photos, Anastasiya squeezed into a tan dress that hugged her every curve. The number had a wide, plunging neckline that went well below her bustline. It also featured long sleeves and a ruched seam down the front. The hemline was short, cutting off just below her booty.

The post consisted of three photos that showed her sitting on a dark grey sofa. She struck different poses, giving her fans a good look her curves from every angle.

Anastasiya flashed the camera a sweet smile in the first snap. The camera captured her from a front angle. Her legs were crossed and she leaned on one hand. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest and slender midsection.

The second snapshot was similar to the first except that Anastasiya was looking off to the side. She wore a smile as she flaunted her cleavage and the bare skin under her breasts.

In the third picture, Anastasiya sat with her side leaning against the back of the sofa. She crossed her legs, flaunting her curvaceous backside. The hem of the dress stretched across her hips, barely covering her booty. She held one hand up to the side of her face while she smiled at the camera.

Anastasiya wore her sleek, highlighted hair parted in the middle. She framed her eyes with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her full lips.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 65,000 of her 10.8 million followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she asked her fans which photo they preferred.

Not surprisingly, some of them had a difficult time choosing just one favorite.

“All of them!!!!! You are amazing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love all 3 pictures,” a second admirer remarked.

However, some of her admirers were able to pick their favorite.

“3 but they are all you are Sooo Gorgeous!” gushed a third follower.

“3 is my Favorite but I 1 is amazing and 2 is beautiful No matter the pic Babe your amazing,” commented a fourth fan.

Anastasiya recently wowed her fans when she shared an update that captured her showing plenty of skin in a set of deep purple lingerie.