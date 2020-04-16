China To Ban Online Gaming With Foreigners, Reportedly Fearing Unchecked Free Speech

The Communist Party of China has decided to issue a ban on citizens online gaming with foreigners. The government is known for its severe restrictions on internet access for the public, with the limitations commonly dubbed the “Great Firewall.”

According to Taiwan News, the communist regime recently recognized an “authority vacuum” in the multiplayer games, which allowed citizens to communicate with individuals outside of the firewall without any monitoring. The paper added that the government was uncomfortable having such an outlet for unchecked free speech, and local governments began drafting laws to prohibit players from talking with people outside of China.

This is not the first time that the Communist regime has had online gaming in its crosshairs. On April 10, the Middle Kingdom banned a popular social simulation game called “Animal Crossing” after a pro-Hong Kong activist created a customized scene that mocked Chinese president Xi Jinping and contained a “Free Hong Kong” banner.

The party also discovered that others were also using Animal Crossing to voice their disapproval of the CCP — and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in particular.

Taiwan News claimed that the last issue was one of the major reasons behind the law, as the government aimed to “block Chinese people from learning how the world is reacting to Beijing’s handling of the outbreak and subsequent cover-ups.”

China has been the subject of international condemnation for the coronavirus pandemic, with many critics claiming that the Middle Kingdom provided misleading information about the virus.

For example, reports have suggested that the government lied about the scale of its fatalities in the epicenter of Wuhan. Though the CCP claimed that only 2,535 people in the city died from COVID-19, residents have since claimed that the true numbers could be as high as 47,000.

Another recent report has suggested that the virus could have originated in a Chinese research laboratory and not a wet market, as was recently covered by The Inquisitr.

In addition to banning online gaming with foreigners, the new law will reportedly include sweeping new regulations that will make all games subject to surveillance and require players to use their real names instead of a username or anonymous identity.

The law also prohibits any game that features zombies, plagues, and map editing — even in single player formats. It will also reportedly disallow any form of virtual union organizing or role-playing.

Other new rules in the law are less political in nature, and focus on ways to curb gaming addiction. These include a strict curfew for players under 18 and capping the amount of money that can be spent in the games.