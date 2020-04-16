Kindly Myers Takes A Dip In The Pool In A Revealing Denim One-Piece Swimsuit

Kindly Myers shared another steamy photo to her Instagram page today that saw her taking a refreshing dip in the pool. She rocked a very revealing swimsuit in the image, much to the delight of her fans.

The American model was captured waist-deep in the water in the Thursday morning Instagram update, which she noted was a photo from her feature in FHM Magazine Australia. The above-ground pool was located outside and was surrounded by a sea of greenery that filled the background of the snap. Kindly posed in profile to the camera and turned her head toward the lens, staring it down with a smoldering gaze. Her damp, platinum tresses cascaded behind her back, nearly grazing the surface of the cool, clear water.

As for her swimwear in the shoot, the blond bombshell sported a unique one-piece that perfectly suited her curvaceous physique. The number was designed to resemble a pair of denim overalls complete with buttons, pockets, and belt loops. It featured thick straps, one of which Kindly let slink down her shoulder in a sensual fashion to expose an eyeful of sideboob and cleavage that threatened to spill out entirely. The number also had a low, scoop back design that showed off her toned shoulders and back.

The swimwear flattered Kindly’s hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways, cinching in at the middle of her torso to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection. Also of note was its daringly cheeky design, which treated her audience to an ample glance at her pert derriere and sculpted legs.

No accessories appeared to have been added to the social media star’s barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. She also sported a minimal application of makeup, which included a nude lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Many of Kindly’s 1.9 million followers showed some love for the sultry pool snap. Within just one hour of going live to Instagram, they have awarded it over 5,500 likes and 120-plus comments, many with compliments for the model’s skin-baring display.

“You are so gorgeous omg,” one person wrote.

Another fan called the model a “beautiful and sexy goddess.”

“Love you, queen,” a third follower quipped.

“Kindly, you’re a very beautiful lady with the perfect body. Much love,” commented a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that the “professional smokeshow” has gone scantily-clad on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, she flaunted her assets in a cheeky teal bikini that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 19,000 likes.